UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 281.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryan Specialty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE RYAN opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.64. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $77.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 6.81%.The company had revenue of $855.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.14%.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan acquired 276,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $14,340,706.56. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 13,699,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,205,874.56. This represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.