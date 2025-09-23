UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at $94,460,526.66. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $213.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.90 and a 200 day moving average of $196.76. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1 year low of $172.71 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.20.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

