UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stake in General Motors Company $GM

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,142 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,377 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 14,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $865,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,413. This trade represents a 54.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 4,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $267,317.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,354.35. The trade was a 34.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,104,256 shares of company stock valued at $64,129,551 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, CLSA raised General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors Stock Down 0.1%

GM opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.