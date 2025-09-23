UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Shopify alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 149.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 182.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 86.8% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Arete reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.69.

Shopify Stock Up 2.5%

Shopify stock opened at $157.12 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.13 and a 200-day moving average of $113.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.78, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.69.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.