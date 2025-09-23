UMB Bank n.a. Has $275,000 Stake in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Veralto by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Veralto by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 95.1% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

Shares of VLTO opened at $105.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.05 and its 200 day moving average is $100.27. Veralto Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.29%.

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

