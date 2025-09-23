UMB Bank n.a. Has $304,000 Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Crown were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Crown by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,135,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,836,000 after purchasing an additional 167,252 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,988,000 after acquiring an additional 63,395 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Crown by 412.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,719,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crown by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,117,000 after acquiring an additional 83,523 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,673,000 after purchasing an additional 73,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 449,056 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,109.12. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $846,290.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,617,674.05. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,222 shares of company stock worth $5,873,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $94.38 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.98 and a 1 year high of $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average of $96.71.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. Crown had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 4.64%.The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

