UMB Bank n.a. Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,990 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,046,000 after purchasing an additional 987,197 shares during the period. Nepc LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,299,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,544,000 after purchasing an additional 490,792 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,261,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,452,000 after purchasing an additional 233,367 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.02.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

