UMB Bank n.a. Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 86.5% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,994,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.4%

Charter Communications stock opened at $266.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.80 and a twelve month high of $437.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications from $341.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Balan Nair acquired 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,448.62. This represents a 3.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. This represents a 5.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

