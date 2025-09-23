UMB Bank n.a. Has $594,000 Stake in The Clorox Company $CLX

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Clorox by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 13.8% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Clorox by 4.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Clorox by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $120.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $116.53 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.93.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 76.07%.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $142.18.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

