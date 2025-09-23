UMB Bank n.a. Increases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. GTS Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,361.8% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 117,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney acquired 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.38 per share, for a total transaction of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,274.42. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 5,470 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,802.84. This trade represents a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.66%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

