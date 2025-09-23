UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stake in KeyCorp $KEY

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 123,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $317,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,363.73. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $867,143.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 245,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,898.76. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,664 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.8%

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,171.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. UBS Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.