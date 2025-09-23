UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 869,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 420,575 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,130,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,951,000 after purchasing an additional 213,730 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25,603.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117,518 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,373,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8,537.4% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 111,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 110,388 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $309.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.46 and its 200 day moving average is $275.84. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.40 and a twelve month high of $309.40.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- How The Weak Dollar Is Fueling These Global Stock Surges
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Recession-Ready Stocks That Thrive When the Economy Sputters
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Automation-Focused Stocks Flying Under the Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.