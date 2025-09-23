UMB Bank n.a. Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Get VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLR. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 232.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA NLR opened at $140.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.28. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $140.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.