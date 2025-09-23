UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 167.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

HIG opened at $130.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.12. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.93 and a 52-week high of $135.17.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,580,389. This represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

