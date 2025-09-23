UMB Bank n.a. Sells 290 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $69.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average is $68.58. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

