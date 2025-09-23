UMB Bank n.a. Sells 4,643 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 5,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 17,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $151,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,971.50. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,684.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 191,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,567.98. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,473 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,496. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

