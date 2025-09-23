UMB Bank n.a. Sells 678 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $336,965,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,946,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,488,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,734,000 after buying an additional 1,824,907 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,030,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 8,789.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,508,000 after purchasing an additional 806,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of MET opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $89.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MET

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.