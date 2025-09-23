Unum Group $UNM Position Increased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 196.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a $87.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.26. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.01%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

