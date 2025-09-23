Valvoline $VVV Stock Position Lifted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Valvoline news, CFO J Kevin Willis purchased 12,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.41 per share, for a total transaction of $501,492.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,492.25. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.21. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.35 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 84.85% and a net margin of 16.43%.Valvoline’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Stephens raised their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valvoline from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Cfra Research upgraded Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

