Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH Stock Position Reduced by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,303,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7,562,075.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 302,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,138,000 after purchasing an additional 302,483 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,211,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 863,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 171,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 418,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 134,594 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $132.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.19. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $100.87 and a 52 week high of $133.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

