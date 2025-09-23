Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS Stock Holdings Boosted by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 524.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moller Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 39,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 184,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VSS opened at $143.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.72. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.