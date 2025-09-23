Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 135.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,903,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 154,284 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 243.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,023,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,646.0% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 55,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 110,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,432,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $256.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $285.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.56.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

