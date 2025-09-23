Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $301.48 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.48.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $329.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $281.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.65. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $200.30 and a 12-month high of $296.72.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $48,676.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,771. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,969.24. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,063 shares of company stock worth $302,955. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

