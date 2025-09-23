Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 243.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,624.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIRT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 1.8%

Virtu Financial stock opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $45.77.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $3,845,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 47.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Virtu Financial

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.