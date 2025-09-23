Visa Inc. $V Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Visa were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Visa alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $344.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $345.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $630.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.23 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.