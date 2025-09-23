Volex (OTC:VLXGF) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Volex plc (OTC:VLXGF – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Volex Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00.

Volex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.