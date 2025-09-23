Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) vs. Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME) Financial Contrast

Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) and Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Vor Biopharma has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Medicine has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vor Biopharma and Prime Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vor Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Prime Medicine -4,016.83% -156.16% -64.41%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vor Biopharma 0 1 0 1 3.00 Prime Medicine 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vor Biopharma and Prime Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Vor Biopharma and Prime Medicine”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vor Biopharma N/A N/A N/A ($273.20) -0.10 Prime Medicine $2.98 million 225.34 -$195.88 million ($1.56) -3.20

Vor Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prime Medicine. Prime Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vor Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of Vor Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Prime Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Vor Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Prime Medicine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vor Biopharma beats Prime Medicine on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vor Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company’s VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells. The company’s eHSCs targeted therapies, such as CAR-Ts, bispecific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates provide treatment for blood cancers. Vor Biopharma, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Akron BioProducts to develop and manufacture cGMP nucleases. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Prime Medicine

(Get Free Report)

We are a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, Prime Editors, to address the widest spectrum of diseases by deploying our Prime Editing technology, which we believe is a versatile, precise, efficient and broad gene editing technology. Genetic mutations implicated in disease are diverse and can range from errors of a single base, known as point mutations, to errors that extend beyond a single base, such as insertions, deletions, duplications, or combinations thereof. We believe the ability to alter the human genome at the foundational level may confer the greatest therapeutic impact on human disease. Gene editing, including platforms such as Prime Editing, is a novel technology that is not yet clinically validated for human therapeutic use. Over the last decade, the field of genetic medicine has evolved tremendously, with groundbreaking advances in gene therapy, cell therapy, RNA therapy, and, more recently, gene editing. These technologies represent dramatic advancements for genetic therapies, but lack the versatility to precisely and efficiently correct the diverse range of mutations or DNA alterations implicated in disease. Prime Medicine was co-founded by a world-renowned leader in the field of gene editing, David Liu, Ph.D. Dr. Liu was joined as co-founder by Andrew Anzalone, M.D., Ph.D., who conceived of and developed Prime Editing technology. Drawn by the promise of Prime Editing’s ability to transform the field of gene editing, we have assembled a diverse team that has grown to more than 150 people as of September 30, 2022. There are no current plans for Dr. Liu to be an officer or director of our company following this offering. He is expected to continue to provide consulting services to us pursuant to a consulting agreement, which has a current term that runs through September 2025 and accommodates a previous commitment with respect to Beam Therapeutics Inc., which could result in or may create the appearance of a conflict of interest. He is also expected to retain his position and affiliation with the Broad Institute, Inc., Howard Hughes Medical Institute and Harvard University. On September 20, 2022, we achieved a major milestone as the United States Patent and Trademark Office, or the USPTO, issued U.S. Patent 11,447,770, or the ‘770 Patent, covering methods of using Prime Editors. The Broad Institute, Inc., or Broad Institute, prepared, filed and prosecuted the ‘770 Patent. While Broad Institute is the owner of the ‘770 Patent, it is exclusively licensed to us under the terms of the license agreement with Broad Institute. The ‘770 Patent is the first issued Prime Editing patent in our licensed patent portfolio and we believe it will be instrumental in protecting our Prime Editing platform and pipeline of gene editing programs. We believe our in-licensed and company-owned Prime Editing technology has transformative potential that could change the course of how disease is treated and overcome the challenges associated with current genetic therapies. We in-license our Prime Editing technology pursuant to a license agreement with Broad Institute. In addition, the license agreement grants us certain rights and licenses under certain patent rights Broad Institute owns or controls, including a license to the ‘770 Patent, which covers Prime Editing technology and expires in 2040. The licenses are limited to the field of prevention or treatment of human disease, and most licenses granted to us under the license agreement are further limited to the prevention or treatment of human disease by editing (including modifying or converting) or targeting DNA ex vivo, in vivo, or through xeno transplantation methods, which we refer to as the Prime Broad Field. We were incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware in September 2019 under the name Prime Medicine, Inc. Our principal executive offices are located at 21 Erie Street, Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.