Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,513 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 483.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $219.00 to $187.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.09.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total value of $131,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,916.60. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Beer Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $215.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.34 and a 12-month high of $329.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.84.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $587.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.18 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 3.65%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-10.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.