Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,413 Shares of Terex Corporation $TEX

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Terex by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Terex by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Terex by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Terex by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,554. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEX. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

NYSE TEX opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Terex Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.37%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

