Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,069 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth $489,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.05. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $52.57.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 1.48%.The firm had revenue of $642.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.620 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.76%.

Insider Transactions at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 62,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,904. This represents a 13.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BHE

About Benchmark Electronics

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.