Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Unitil Corporation $UTL

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Stock Up 0.8%

UTL opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $807.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.68. Unitil Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 9.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unitil Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Unitil Profile

(Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

