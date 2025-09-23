Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Home BancShares by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home BancShares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Home BancShares by 60.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home BancShares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,390,000 after buying an additional 75,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home BancShares by 48.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home BancShares

In related news, CEO John W. Allison sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $3,302,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,540,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,334,095.52. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Home BancShares Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Home BancShares had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $271.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Home BancShares’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Home BancShares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

