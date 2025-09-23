Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $117.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. Sanmina Corporation has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $125.76.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.620 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

