Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Edgewell Personal Care Company $EPC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.5% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 4,732.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 22,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 44.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 14,429 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

NYSE EPC opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $928.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $38.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.51 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

