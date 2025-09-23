Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,570 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 33,938 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 528,510 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.72.

NYSE AEO opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 9,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $163,026.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $724,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,436. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

