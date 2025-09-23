Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QRVO. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.35.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $96.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 113.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.84.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $818.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Qorvo’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Qorvo has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

