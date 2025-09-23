Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in CubeSmart $CUBE

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 28.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,664,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,055 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,261,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,980,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,561,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.94. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.71 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 35.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 126.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

