Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Amkor Technology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 303,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 55,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in Amkor Technology by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 9,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, major shareholder Sujoda Management, Llc purchased 441,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $9,648,719.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,789,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,800,116.15. The trade was a 13.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John T. Kim purchased 441,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,648,719.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,789,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,800,116.15. This represents a 13.19% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 4.3%

Amkor Technology stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.96. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

