Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,933,202 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,100. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Tetra Tech stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.430 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

