Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in PHINIA Inc. $PHIN

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHIN. Voss Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 2,067,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,717,000 after purchasing an additional 650,261 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,880,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,939,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 325,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 234,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,004,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,625,000 after purchasing an additional 172,355 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHIN opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.36. PHINIA Inc. has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $59.88. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.53.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. PHINIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. PHINIA’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHIN shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PHINIA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PHINIA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PHINIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

