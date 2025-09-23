Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 111.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 143.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.57, for a total value of $240,426.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 62,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,150.96. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,472. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $136.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.26. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.57 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

