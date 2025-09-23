Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,222 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 63.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 117,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RAMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

NYSE RAMP opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 128.87 and a beta of 0.92. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $36.08.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $194.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,980. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 12,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $355,787.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,647.46. This represents a 16.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

