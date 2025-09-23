Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 91,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SXT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $101.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.25. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.14 and a 1 year high of $121.54.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $414.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.74%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

