Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. $GRWG

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,349,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,202 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 449.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 103,981 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 548,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 85,675 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 29.84%.The business had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.96 million. GrowGeneration has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded GrowGeneration from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

