Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 14,350 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,636,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 439.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 204,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.