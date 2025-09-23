Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,659 Shares of Knife River Corporation $KNF

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Knife River by 4,145.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,667,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,456,000 after buying an additional 1,628,535 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Knife River by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after buying an additional 357,133 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Knife River by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,179,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,429,000 after purchasing an additional 78,209 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Knife River by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,239,000 after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Knife River by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,062,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,870,000 after purchasing an additional 175,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KNF shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Knife River from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Knife River presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

KNF stock opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Knife River Corporation has a 12 month low of $74.21 and a 12 month high of $108.83.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $833.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.26 million. Knife River had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

