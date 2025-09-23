Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,960 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. $SIGI

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,756,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $618,465,000 after purchasing an additional 135,324 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,128,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,280,000 after purchasing an additional 299,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 805,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62,503 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 618,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,578,000 after purchasing an additional 53,530 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Selective Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 price target on Selective Insurance Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 1.5%

SIGI opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.44. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $103.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average of $84.82.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.50%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $151,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,337.40. This trade represents a 8.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccarthy purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.42 per share, with a total value of $193,550.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 18,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,315.32. This represents a 15.39% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,602 shares of company stock valued at $817,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

See Also

