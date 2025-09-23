Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 3,585 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 69.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,927,000 after purchasing an additional 355,720 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 122.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,784,000 after purchasing an additional 322,222 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1,400.1% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 344,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,639,000 after purchasing an additional 321,751 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 229.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,856,000 after purchasing an additional 160,646 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 57.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after purchasing an additional 144,531 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $123.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $108.90 and a one year high of $249.90.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $780.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.53 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.31%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.75 per share, with a total value of $57,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,498.75. This represents a 8.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly bought 1,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.07 per share, for a total transaction of $172,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,873.69. This trade represents a 3.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,500 shares of company stock worth $633,590. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.57.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

