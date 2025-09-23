Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 8,056 Shares of Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,715 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Archrock alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Archrock by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 48,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,003,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 224,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,003.86. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason C. Rebrook purchased 10,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $241,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,930.87. This represents a 15.50% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archrock Stock Performance

NYSE:AROC opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $383.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 17.17%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AROC

About Archrock

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.