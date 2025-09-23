Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Melius Research raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.17.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $217.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.69 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.69.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

